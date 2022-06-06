Wall Street opens higher as China ADRs, growth stocks rally

June 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday after a drop last week, with U.S.-listed shares of Chinese technology companies rallying on optimism around easing regulatory crackdowns and relaxing COVID-19 curbs in the world's second-largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 132.34 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 33,032.04.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 26.18 points, or 0.64%, at 4,134.72, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 187.59 points, or 1.56%, to 12,200.33 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

