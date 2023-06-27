Wall Street opens higher after upbeat data, megacaps recover

June 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, as megacap stocks recovered and upbeat capital goods orders data allayed concerns about a slowing U.S. economy in the face of Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 24.32 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,739.03. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 8.54 points, or 0.20%, at 4,337.36, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 53.47 points, or 0.40%, to 13,389.25 at the opening bell.

