News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

Wall Street opens higher after upbeat data, megacaps recover

Credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS

June 27, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Sruthi Shankar and Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

June 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, as megacap stocks recovered and upbeat capital goods orders data allayed concerns about a slowing U.S. economy in the face of Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 24.32 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,739.03. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 8.54 points, or 0.20%, at 4,337.36, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 53.47 points, or 0.40%, to 13,389.25 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.