Wall Street opens higher after three-day selloff as tech stocks stabilize

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, as a rout in technology shares halted and investors shrugged off news that AstraZeneca had paused global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 210.82 points, or 0.77%, at the open to 27,711.71.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 37.98 points, or 1.14%, at 3,369.82. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 217.07 points, or 2.00%, to 11,064.77 at the opening bell.

