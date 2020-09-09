Wall Street opens higher after three-day selloff as tech stocks stabilize

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, as a rout in technology shares halted and investors shrugged off news that AstraZeneca had paused global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 210.82 points, or 0.77%, at the open to 27,711.71.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 37.98 points, or 1.14%, at 3,369.82. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 217.07 points, or 2.00%, to 11,064.77 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.