Wall Street opens higher after tech selloff

April 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday on strong earnings from Microsoft and Visa, following a brutal selloff in the previous session that sent the tech-heavy Nasdaq to its lowest close since December 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 210.7 points, or 0.63%, at the open to 33,450.92.

The S&P 500 .SPX rose 11.3 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 4,186.52​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 10.1 points, or 0.08%, to 12,500.881 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

