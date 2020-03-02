Wall Street opens higher after recent losses

March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks bounced back from recent losses on Monday, as the focus turned to assurances of central bank stimulus to counter the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 181.15 points, or 0.71%, at the open to 25,590.51.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 20.06 points, or 0.68%, at 2,974.28. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 99.78 points, or 1.16%, to 8,667.14 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.