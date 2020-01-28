US Markets

Wall Street opens higher after Monday's selloff

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday after the S&P 500 suffered its worst day in nearly four months in the previous session on concerns that a coronavirus outbreak in China could hit global economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 58.48 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 28,594.28. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 11.72 points, or 0.36%, at 3,255.35. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 62.51 points, or 0.68%, to 9,201.82 at the opening bell.

