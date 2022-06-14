US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after Monday's rout

Contributor
Anisha Sircar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, a day after the S&P 500 confirmed it was in a bear market, as investors took relief from a smaller-than-expected rise in core producer prices.

June 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, a day after the S&P 500 confirmed it was in a bear market, as investors took relief from a smaller-than-expected rise in core producer prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 75.60 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 30,592.34.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.89 points, or 0.37%, at 3,763.52, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 88.20 points, or 0.82%, to 10,897.43 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular