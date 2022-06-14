US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after Monday's rout

June 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, a day after the S&P 500 confirmed it was in a bear market, as investors took relief from a smaller-than-expected rise in core producer prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 75.60 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 30,592.34.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.89 points, or 0.37%, at 3,763.52, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 88.20 points, or 0.82%, to 10,897.43 at the opening bell.

