Wall Street opens higher after data signals improving labor market

May 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday after weekly jobless claims hit their lowest level since the start of a pandemic-led recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 10.3 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 33906.3. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 6.3 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 4121.97​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 56.9 points, or 0.43%, to 13356.629 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.