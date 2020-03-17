Wall Street opens higher after biggest rout since 1987

March 17 (Reuters) - The main U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Tuesday, a day after their biggest drop since the 1987 crash, as efforts to contain the rapidly spreading coronavirus upended parts of the economy and dampened business sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 298.53 points, or 1.48%, at the open to 20,487.05.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 39.53 points, or 1.66%, at 2,425.66. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 167.41 points, or 2.42%, to 7,072.00 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

