Wall Street opens flat with focus on U.S.-China trade talks

Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday, as top negotiators from the United States and China meet for the first time since late July to try to hammer out a deal to end the 15-month long trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 28.66 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 26,317.35.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.85 points, or 0.03%, at 2,918.55. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 0.82 points, or 0.01%, to 7,904.56 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

