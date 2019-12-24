Wall Street opens flat heading into Christmas break

US Markets

U.S. stocks took a breather at the open on Tuesday heading into the Christmas break amid improving U.S.-China trade relations and lingering optimism about the health of the domestic economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 21.04 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 28,572.57.

