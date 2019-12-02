Wall Street opens flat as Trump to restore tariffs on metal imports

US Markets

Wall Street opened largely flat on Monday as President Donald Trump said he would restore tariffs on metal imports from Brazil and Argentina, with investors shrugging off a surprise rise in Chinese manufacturing activity.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.87 points, or 0.09%, at 3,143.85. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 7.37 points, also 0.09%, to 8,672.85 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 58.33 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 28,109.74.

