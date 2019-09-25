US Markets

Wall Street opens flat as Trump impeachment threat weighs

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stocks opened largely flat on Wednesday as a move to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump unnerved investors, but losses were limited as Nike and tobacco stocks rose.

Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened largely flat on Wednesday as a move to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump unnerved investors, but losses were limited as Nike and tobacco stocks rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 58.94 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 26,866.71. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.75 points, or 0.06%, at 2,968.35. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 2.97 points, or 0.04%, to 7,990.66 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-6625; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular