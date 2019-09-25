Wall Street opens flat as Trump impeachment threat weighs

Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened largely flat on Wednesday as a move to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump unnerved investors, but losses were limited as Nike and tobacco stocks rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 58.94 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 26,866.71. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.75 points, or 0.06%, at 2,968.35. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 2.97 points, or 0.04%, to 7,990.66 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

