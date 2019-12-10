US Markets

Wall Street opens flat as Netflix, JPM losses overshadow trade hopes

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes were little changed at the open on Tuesday, with losses in Netflix and JPMorgan overshadowing a report that the United States and China were planning to delay a new round of tariffs set to kick in on Dec. 15.

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were little changed at the open on Tuesday, with losses in Netflix and JPMorgan overshadowing a report that the United States and China were planning to delay a new round of tariffs set to kick in on Dec. 15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 8.95 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 27,900.65.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.60 points, or 0.02%, at 3,135.36. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 1.73 points, or 0.02%, to 8,623.56 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular