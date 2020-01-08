Wall Street opens flat as Boeing drags, Middle East tension eases

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street made a tepid open on Wednesday as losses in Boeing and Walgreen Boots offset relief from Iranian signals that overnight missile strikes "concluded" its retaliation to the U.S. killing of Qassem Soleimani.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 27.54 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 28,556.14. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.41 points, or 0.04%, at 3,238.59. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 0.55 points, or 0.01%, to 9,068.03 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

