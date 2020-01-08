US Markets

Wall Street opens flat as Boeing drags, Middle East tension eases

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Wall Street made a tepid open on Wednesday as losses in Boeing and Walgreen Boots offset relief from Iranian signals that overnight missile strikes "concluded" its retaliation to the U.S. killing of Qassem Soleimani.

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street made a tepid open on Wednesday as losses in Boeing and Walgreen Boots offset relief from Iranian signals that overnight missile strikes "concluded" its retaliation to the U.S. killing of Qassem Soleimani.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 27.54 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 28,556.14. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.41 points, or 0.04%, at 3,238.59. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 0.55 points, or 0.01%, to 9,068.03 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6328;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular