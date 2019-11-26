Wall Street opens flat after mixed retail earnings

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes opened flat on Tuesday, after closing at record highs in the previous session, with a handful of retailers reporting mixed results ahead of the latest batch of consumer confidence data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose just 14.28 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 28,080.75, while the S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.21 points, or 0.04%, at 3,134.85. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 2.91 points, or 0.03%, to 8,635.40 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

