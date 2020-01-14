US Markets

Wall Street opens flat after mixed big bank results

Contributor
Susan Mathew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street opened largely flat on Tuesday, as investors took a breather following a record rally on optimism over the U.S.-China trade dṅeal, while big U.S. banks reported mixed quarterly results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 11.55 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 28,895.50.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.78 points, or 0.08%, at 3,285.35. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 3.32 points, or 0.04%, to 9,270.61 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130;))

