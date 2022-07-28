Wall Street opens flat after GDP data, Meta forecast

July 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Thursday after gloomy forecasts from Meta and Qualcomm and an early reading that showed the U.S. economy contracted again in the second quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.03 points, or 0.00%, at the open to 32,197.62.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.52 points, or 0.06%, at 4,026.13, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 4.06 points, or 0.03%, to 12,036.48 at the opening bell.

