Wall Street opens at record high on strong jobs report, Pfizer COVID-19 pill cheer

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened at record highs on Friday, as data showing strong jobs growth in October, coupled with positive earnings and Pfizer's COVID-19 pill update, boosted sentiment about economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 144.52 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 36,268.75.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 19.20 points, or 0.41%, at 4,699.26, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 63.25 points, or 0.40%, to 16,003.56 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.