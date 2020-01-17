US Markets

Wall Street opens at record high on strong data, earnings

Contributor
Susan Mathew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock indexes marched to new highs at open on Friday, driven by optimism over corporate earnings, upbeat economic data and indications of resilience in China's economy.

Corrects to "new" from "news" in first paragraph

Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes marched to new highs at open on Friday, driven by optimism over corporate earnings, upbeat economic data and indications of resilience in China's economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 15.67 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 29,313.31.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.85 points, or 0.21%, at 3,323.66. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 35.24 points, or 0.38%, to 9,392.37 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular