Wall Street opens at record high on strong data, earnings

Corrects to "new" from "news" in first paragraph

Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes marched to new highs at open on Friday, driven by optimism over corporate earnings, upbeat economic data and indications of resilience in China's economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 15.67 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 29,313.31.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.85 points, or 0.21%, at 3,323.66. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 35.24 points, or 0.38%, to 9,392.37 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.