Wall Street opens at record high as trade optimism persists

Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened at record highs on Friday amid optimism over a further winding down in Sino-U.S. trade tensions, starting with an interim deal due to be inked in January.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 231.68 points, or 0.82%, at the open to 28,608.64.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 17.96 points, or 0.56%, at 3,223.33. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 24.62 points, or 0.28%, to 8,911.84 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-6625; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.