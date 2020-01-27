Wall Street opens 1% lower on growing China virus fears

Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened more than 1% lower on Monday, on concerns about the financial fallout of a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 447.24 points, or 1.54%, at the open to 28,542.49. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 48.31 points, or 1.47%, at 3,247.16. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 222.45 points, or 2.39%, to 9,092.46 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

