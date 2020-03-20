US Markets

Wall Street notches worst weekly decline since 2008

Contributor
Caroline Valetkevitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Wall Street wrapped up its worst week since October 2008, with the S&P 500 sliding more than 4% on Friday as New York and California imposed tough restrictions to keep people at home to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street wrapped up its worst week since October 2008, with the S&P 500 sliding more than 4% on Friday as New York and California imposed tough restrictions to keep people at home to try to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 913.21 points, or 4.55%, to 19,173.98, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 104.51 points, or 4.34%, to 2,304.88 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 271.06 points, or 3.79%, to 6,879.52.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Chris Reese)

((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; Reuters Messaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @aprjoy))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular