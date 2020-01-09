US Markets

Wall Street notches records on trade optimism, Apple gains

Caroline Valetkevitch Reuters
U.S. stocks registered record high closes on Thursday as optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal firmed and as Apple and other market heavyweights posted strong gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 212.35 points, or 0.74%, to 28,957.44, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 21.64 points, or 0.67%, to 3,274.69 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 74.18 points, or 0.81%, to 9,203.43.

