Wall Street near flat as mixed economic data signal caution

U.S. stocks barely budged on Monday, with gains in shares of Apple Inc offset by mixed economic data that added to caution over the prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 15.19 points, or 0.06%, to 26,950.26, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.28 points, or 0.01%, to 2,991.79 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 5.21 points, or 0.06%, to 8,112.46.

