Wall Street near flat as mixed economic data signal caution

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks barely budged on Monday, with gains in shares of Apple Inc AAPL.O offset by mixed economic data that added to caution over the prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 15.19 points, or 0.06%, to 26,950.26, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.28 points, or 0.01%, to 2,991.79 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 5.21 points, or 0.06%, to 8,112.46.

