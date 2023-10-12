Wall Street muted at open after inflation data

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes had a subdued open on Thursday after data showed consumer prices rose more than expected in September, although underlying price pressures eased, cementing bets the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates steady next month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 40.78 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 33,845.65.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 3.99 points, or 0.09%, at 4,380.94, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 12.79 points, or 0.09%, to 13,672.47 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

