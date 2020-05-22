Wall Street mixed as China-U.S. tensions weigh

By Noel Randewich

May 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street was mixed on Friday in a mostly tame finish to a week of strong gains, as investors gauged China-U.S. tensions and amid ongoing uncertainty about the pace of economic recovery from the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump's warning on Thursday that the U.S. would react strongly to China's plan for a national security law in Hong Kong has raised concerns over Washington and Beijing's possibly reneging on their Phase 1 trade deal.

The rhetoric knocked Wall Street off multi-month highs, although the main indexes were still set to add over 2% for the week, fueled by optimism about an eventual coronavirus vaccine and the easing of virus-related curbs.

"The biggest thing out there today is the Hong Kong/China saber rattling," said Eric Freedman, chief investment officer at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "We still think COVID-19 concerns are in the driver's seat, but we could see U.S.-China relations move back into the front seat."

The Nasdaq index is down about 5% from its Feb. 19 record high, helped in recent weeks by gains in Microsoft MSFT.O, Amazon AMZN.Oand other heavyweight companies seen coming out of the economic downturn stronger than their smaller rivals.

At 2:17 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.11% at 24,446.31 points, while the S&P 500 .SPX gained 0.14% to 2,952.58. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 0.36% to 9,318.50.

Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were lower, with energy .SPNY dropping more than 1% as oil prices sank 5%. O/R

Mixed earnings from retailers Walmart Inc WMT.N, Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N and Home Depot Inc HD.N earlier this week showed online shopping gaining traction with the lockdown orders, a trend that could damage brick-and-mortar players already feeling pressure from internet rivals.

On Friday, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group BABA.N reported better-than-expected quarterly profit, but its shares tumbled almost 6%. Smaller rival Pinduoduo Inc's U.S.-listed shares PDD.Osurged 11% after the company posted upbeat results.

Nvidia NVDA.Orose 2.8% after forecasting strong quarterly revenue as demand surges for its data center chips.

KKR & Co KKR.Nrose 0.9% after India's Reliance Industries RELI.NS said the private equity firm would buy a 2.3% stake in its digital unit for 113.67 billion rupees ($1.50 billion).

Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc SPLK.Ojumped 12% after it said it expects more demand for its cloud services.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.11-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.03-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 52 new highs and eight new lows.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, California; Additional reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru and Pawel Goraj in Gdansk; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((noel.randewich@tr.com; (415) 677 2542; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @randewich))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.