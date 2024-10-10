Wall Street Might Slip At Open

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares ended broadly higher, while European shares were trading broadly down.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were sliding 22.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 5.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 24.75 points. In the Asian trading session, oil and gold prices were higher, while the dollar steadied.

The U.S. major averages all closed on a buoyant note on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 moving on to fresh record highs. The Dow ended with a gain of 431.63 points or 1.03 percent at 42,512.00. The S&P 500 closed up 40.91 points or 0.71 percent at 5,792.04, while the Nasdaq settled higher by 108.70 points or 0.6 percent to 18,291.62.

On the Economic front, the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index or CPI for September will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.1 percent, while it was up 0.2 percent in the prior year.

The Jobless Claims for the week is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 226K, while it was up 225K in the prior week. Initial Claims in the prior week was 6K.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was at 55 bcf.

Thirty-year Treasury Bond Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The U.S. Treasury Statement for September is expected at 2.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the deficit was $380.1 billion.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be issued at 4.30 pm ET. Int he prior week, the Level was at $7.047 trillion.

Asian stocks advanced on Thursday. Mainland China stocks rebounded. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 1.32 percent to 3,301.93 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 2.98 percent to 21,251.98.

Japanese markets edged up slightly. The Nikkei average rose 0.26 percent to 39,380.89, while the broader Topix index closed 0.20 percent higher at 2,712.67.

Australian markets closed higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.43 percent to 8,223 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled half a percent higher at 8,498.70.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is down 14.59 points or 0.19 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 20.09 points or 0.10 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 6.98 points or 0.08 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 13.19 points or 0.11 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is progressing 0.017 percent.

