Wall Street Might Slide At Open

(RTTNews) - Despite a recent agreement between the U.S. and Iran, conflicts and energy supply concerns persist following reports that Iran struck a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz with a drone.

The death toll in the twin earthquake in Venezuela has increased to 235 and more than 4000 people have been injured. International rescuers have arrived to search for survivors among the debris.

Oil prices are now in focus and fell back near levels last seen in late February. Brent crude prices fell nearly 4 percent toward $72 a barrel.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index sugges that Wall Street might open lower.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 33.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were slding 34.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 353.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly lower on Thursday. The Dow added 71.72 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 51,920.62, while the NASDAQ slumped 118.03 points or 0.46 percent to end at 25,358.60 and the S&P 500 dipped 0.73 points or 0.01 percent to close at 7,357/49/

On the economic front, the Retail and Wholesale Inventories (Advance) for May will be released at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the retail inventories were up 0.7 percent and the wholesale inventories were up 0.5 percent.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America Inventories were 749 and the U.S. Inventories were were 563.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will participate in a panel discussion at the Aspen Ideas Festival 2026 at 11.30 am ET. The discussion is moderated by Lisa Abramowicz.

Asian stocks declined on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell by 93.02 points, or 2.26 percent to 4,027.26.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 405.05 points, or 1.76 percent, at 22,671.86 after a fresh bout of sell-off in technology companies. Alibaba Group Holding shares fell 5.8 percent.

Japanese markets slumped. The Nikkei average tumbled 3,005.46 points, or 4.15 percent, to 69,360.88 while the broader Topix index closed 53.11 points or 1.32 percent lower at 3,963.36.

Australian markets edged up. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose by 15.50 points, or 0.18 percent, to 8,764.20. The broader All Ordinaries index closed up 12.60 points, or 0.14 percent, at 8,964.20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.