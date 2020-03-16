Wall Street Might Plunge Again

(RTTNews) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index point to another day of collapse for the market. Wall Street is expected to open significantly lower. Asian shares finished down, while European shares are trading lower.

Despite, the concerted efforts to contain the coronavirus spread, the pandemic is not yet under control. Moreover, it is spreading to new and new geographies with much vigor. China, the country in which Covid 19 virus is believed initiated its outbreak, managed to ease down new infections and death. Reports on retail sales, industrial production, housing starts, and existing home sales are also due to be released this week, however the reports of coronavirus outbreak might be influencing the markets tremendously.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 1041.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were falling 128.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were tumbling 359.75 points.

The U.S. major averages spiked going into the close of trading, ending the session at their best levels on Friday. The Dow soared 1,985.00 points or 9.4 percent to 23,185.62, the Nasdaq skyrocketed 673.00 points or 9.3 percent to 7,874.80 and the S&P 500 surged 230.38 points or 9.3 percent to 2,711.02.

On the economic front, the Empire State Manufacturing Survey for March will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 4.8, while it was up 12.9 in the prior month.

Treasury International Capital Data for January will be published at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the Foreign Demand for long term U.S. securities were $85.6 billion.

Asian stocks fell on Monday despite the emergency rate cuts. Chinese stocks fell. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index tumbled 98.17 points, or 3.4 percent, to 2,789.25, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slumped 4.03 percent to 23,063.57.

Japanese shares fluctuated before finishing lower. The Nikkei average fell 429.01 points, or 2.46 percent, to 17,002.04, while the broader Topix index closed 2.01 percent lower at 1,236.34.

Australian markets extended their sell-off into fourth week and plunged deep into bear market territory. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index plummeted 537.30 points, or 9.7 percent, to 5,002, marking the biggest loss since the Black Monday crash in 1987. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 532.50 points, or 9.52 percent, at 5,058.20.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is tumbling 404.45 points or 9.78 percent, the German DAX is losing 775.83 points or 8.41 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 377.89 points or 7.02 percent. The Swiss Market Index is slipping 377.26 points or 7.02 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 9.05 percent.

