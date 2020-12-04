Wall Street Might Open Positive

(RTTNews) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures suggest that Wall Street might open higher. Investors are looking ahead to the transition of the U.S. Presidency and the developments in the vaccine for COVID-19.

Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading lower.

Employment Situation for November and International Trade in Goods and Services for October are the major announcements on Friday.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 142.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 13.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 42.00 points.

The S&P 500 edged down 2.29 points 0.1 percent to 3,666.72 after reaching a record intraday high, while the Dow rose 85.73 points or 0.3 percent to 29,969.52 and the Nasdaq edged up 27.82 points or 0.2 percent to a new record closing high of 12,377.18.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Employment Situation for November will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for nonfarm payrolls is 500,000, while it was 638,000. The unemployment rate is expected to be 6.8 percent, while it was up 6.9 percent in September.

The Department of Commerce's International Trade in Goods and Services for October will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $64.8 billion, while the deficit was $63.9 billion in the prior month.

The Department of Commerce's Factory Orders for October will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.8 percent, while it was up 1.1 percent in September.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America Rig Count was up 422 and the U.S. Rig Count was 320.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will participate in a virtual moderated question-and-answer session before the Michigan Bankers Association at 9.00 am ET.

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman to speak on "Community Banking and FinTech" before the virtual Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) ThinkTECH Policy Summit at 10.00 am ET. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will participate in a moderated question-and-answer session related to the regional economy of southeast Minnesota before the virtual Southeast Minnesota 2020 Economic Summit at 11.00 am ET.

Asian stocks finished mostly higher on Friday. Chinese shares ended on a flat note. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 3,444.58, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 0.40 percent to 26,835.92.

Japanese shares fell from a near 29-1/2-year high. The Nikkei average ended down 58.13 points, or 0.22 percent, at 26,751.24, but posted its fifth consecutive weekly gain. The broader Topix index ended marginally higher at 1,775.94.

Australian markets eked out modest gains, led by banks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 18.80 points, or 0.28 percent, to 6,634.10 and posted its fifth consecutive weekly gain. The broader All Ordinaries index edged up 18 points, or 0.26 percent, to 6,865.30.

European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the German DAX is losing 20.45 points or 0.15 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 59.44 points or 0.92 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 3.68 points or 0.04 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.13 percent.

