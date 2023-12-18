Wall Street Might Open Positive

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher. Personal income and spending, durable goods orders, housing starts and new and existing home sales may impact on this week's trading.

Shipping lines are avoiding transit through the Red Sea after the Houti militant attack on crude ships and counter-attacks by the U.S. The tensions are increasing oil futures prices.

Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading lower.

As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 67.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 8.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 8.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly up on Friday. The Dow edged up 56.81 points or 0.2 percent to 37,305.16, closing higher for the seventh consecutive session. The Nasdaq also climbed 52.36 points or 0.4 percent to a nearly two-year closing high of 14,813.92, while the S&P 500 edged down 0.36 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 4,719.19.

On the economic front, the Housing Market Index for December will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 36, while it was up 34 in November.

The 3-month and 6-month Treasury bill auctions will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Monday. The Chinese Shanghai SE Composite Index finished 11.75 points or 0.40 percent lower at 2930.80. Asian shares ended mostly lower on Monday. Chinese and Hong Kong markets fell. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.40 percent to 2,930.80. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.97 percent to 16,629.23.

Japanese shares fell notably. The Nikkei average ended 0.64 percent lower at 32,758.98 while the broader Topix index slipped 0.66 percent to 2,316.86.

Australian markets closed lower. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 slid 0.22 percent to 7,426.40. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.16 percent lower at 7,649.60.

