(RTTNews) - Tuesday is a very lean day as far as economic announcements are concerned. The latest earnings might get special attention today as the U.S. is on a mid-term election spree to vote for federal and state leaders.

Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive. Asian shares finished broadly up, while European shares are trading higher.

As of 7.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 113.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 13.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 64.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Monday. The Dow showed a notable move to the upside, ending the day up 423.78 points or 1.3 percent at 32,827.00, just shy of the two-month closing high set in late October.

The broader S&P 500 also jumped 36.25 points or 1.0 percent to 3,806.80, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 89.27 points or 0.9 percent to 10,564.52 after spending much of the session bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

On the economic front, the eight-week Treasury bill announcement will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Three-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.43 percent to 3,064.49. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.23 percent to 16,557.31, wiping out morning gains.

Japanese shares closed near eight-week highs. The Nikkei average spiked 1.25 percent to 27,872.11. The broader Topix index ended 1.21 percent higher at 1,957.56.

Australian markets finished modestly higher. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose 0.36 percent to 6,958.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.29 percent higher at 7,150.10.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is down 3.37 points or 0.05 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 46.71 points or 0.34 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 3.91 points or 0.06 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 34.75 points or 0.32 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.27 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.