Wall Street Might Open In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Monday. Asian shared finished mostly up, while European shares are trading lower. Earnings news is also likely to attract investor attention this week. Trading might be influenced by the latest U.S. economic data.

In the Asian Trading session, gold reached another record high, while oil prices recovered.

As of 8.20 am ET, the Dow futures were down 73.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 16 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 92.25 points.

The US major averages finished higher on Friday. The Nasdaq climbed 115.94 points or 0.6 percent to 18,489.55 and the S&P 500 rose 23.20 points or 0.4 percent to a new record closing high of 5,864.67. The narrower Dow recovered from an initial pullback to end the day up by 36.86 points or 0.1 percent at 43,275.91.

On the economic front, the Conference Board's Leading Indicators Index for September will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.3 percent, while it was down 0.2 percent in the prior month.

The Six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 pm ET.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will moderate Q&A with the Wall Street Journal's Nick Timiraos at the 2024 WSJ Tech Live at 6.40 am ET.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan will participate in a moderated question-and-answer session before the 2024 Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Annual or SIFMA meeting at 8.55 am ET.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will participate in Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce town hall at 1.00 pm ET.

Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid will speak on the economic and monetary policy outlook before a hybrid event hosted by the Chartered Financial Analyst Society, Kansas City at 5.05 pm ET.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite Index ended 0.20 percent higher at 3,268.11 after a volatile session.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped 1.6 percent to 20,478.46.

Japanese markets ended little changed. The Nikkei 225 Index finished marginally lower at 38,954.60, while the broader Topix Index settled 0.3 percent lower at 2,679.91.

Australian markets advanced. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.7 percent to 8,344.40, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed 0.6 percent higher at 8,604.10.

