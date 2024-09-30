Wall Street Might Open In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - The geopolitical tensions, after the Israeli airstrikes on the Lebanese capital of Beirut might be influencing the sentiments of investors on Monday. Israel has expanded its attacks in recent weeks, stoking fears of a regional war.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech today is expected to hint the U.S. jobs data. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were down 65.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 14.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were falling 68.50 points.

In the Asian trading session, gold held steady, oil prices climbed more than 1 percent

The U.S. major averages finished lower on Friday. The Nasdaq fell 70.70 points or 0.4 percent to 18,119.59 and the S&P 500 edged down 7.20 points or 0.1 percent to 5,738.17.

On the economic front, The Chicago PMI for September will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 46.0, while it was up 46.1 in August.

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for September will be released at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is for minus 10.0, while it was minus 9.7 in the previous month.

The Six-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman will discuss the economic outlook and monetary policy before the Georgia Bankers Association President/CEO Conference at 8.50 am ET.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak before the National Association for Business Economics 66th Annual Meeting at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. Chinese stocks rose for the ninth consecutive day. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index soared 8.1 percent to 3,336.50, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 2.4 percent to 21,133.68.

Japanese markets. The Nikkei 225 Index plunged 4.8 percent to 37,919.55, while the broader Topix Index closed 3.5 percent lower at 2,645.94.

Australian markets rose notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.7 percent to 8,269.80, while the broader All Ordinaries Index settled 0.7 percent higher at 8,538.40.

