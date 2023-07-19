Wall Street Might Open Mostly Lower

(RTTNews) - Earnings might be the highlight on Wednesday. Today Goldman Sachs Group Inc. announced a decline in second-quarter profit and missed estimates. Revenue for the quarter fell 8.1 percent, compared to the prior year.

Halliburton (HAL) and M&T Bank (MTB) will also be reporting their quarterly results today morning.

Asian shares finished broadly up, while European shares are trading mostly up. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open low.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 02.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 2.00 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 15.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Tuesday's session significantly up. The Dow jumped 366.58 points or 1.1 percent to 34,951.93, the Nasdaq advanced 108.69 points or 0.8 percent to 14,353.64 and the S&P 500 climbed 32.19 points or 0.7 percent to 4,554.98.

The Commerce, Housing & Urban Development department's Housing Starts and Permits for June will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is $1.480 million, while it was up 1.631 million in the prior month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were up 5.9 million barrels, and the gasoline inventories were 0 million.

Twenty-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET. Four-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian markets finished on a positive note. China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.03 percent to finish trading at 3,198.84. The Shenzhen Component Index dropped 42 points or 0.38 percent to close at 10,930.83. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange erased 63 points or 0.33 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 18,952.31.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 402 points or 1.24 percent to end trading at 32,896.03.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at a new 20-day high of 7,323.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 21.73 points or 0.30 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 0.24 points or 0.00 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 109.63 points or 1.48 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 33.16 points or 0.30 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is gaining 0.18 percent.

