(RTTNews) - Third quarter GDP, FOMC meeting announcement are the highlights on Wednesday.

Asian shares closed mostly higher, while European shares are trading broadly up.

Signals from U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly higher.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were down 4.00, the S&P 500 futures were adding 1.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 11.50 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Tuesday in negative territory, with the S&P 500 pulling back off yesterday's record closing high. The S&P 500 edged down 2.53 points or 0.1 percent to 3,036.89, the Dow dipped 19.26 points or 0.1 percent to 27,071.46 and the Nasdaq slid 49.13 points or 0.6 percent to 8,276.85.

On the economic front, Gross Domestic Product or GDP for the third quarter will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.7 percent, while it grew 2.0 percent in the prior quarter.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the Crude oil inventories were down 1.7 million barrels and Gasoline Inventories were down 3.1 million barrels.

State Street Investor Confidence Index for October will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month the Index was at 80.1.

The Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC meeting announcement will be released at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.625 percent, while it was in a range of 1.75 to 2.00 percent in the prior period.

Fed Chair Press Conference is scheduled at 2.30 pm ET.

Three-year and 10-year Treasury Note auction and 30-year Bond announcement will be at 8.30 am ET.

Asian stocks fell on Wednesday. Chinese shares fell. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index shed 14.86 points, or 0.50 percent, to end at 2,939.32, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.44 percent at 26,667.71.

Japanese shares retreated on Wednesday. The Nikkei average dropped 131.01 points, or 0.57 percent, to 22,843.12. The broader Topix index closed 0.19 percent higher at 1,665.90.

Australian markets ended notably lower to snap a seven-session winning streak. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 55.90 points, or 0.83 percent, to 6,689.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 53.80 points, or 0.79 percent, at 6,794.70.

European shares are trading broadly up. France's CAC 40 is adding 12.36 points or 0.22 percent. Germany's DAX is down 20.00 points or 0.15 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is gaining by 4.82 points or 0.07percent. Swiss Market Index is declining 4.73 points or 0.04 percent.

Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is declining 0.15 percent.

