(RTTNews) - Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately up.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly down.

Chinese Vice President and the U.S. delegation are directly discussing tariff disputes in London. U.S. officials expressed optimism after the first day of negotiations.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar inched up in and gold was marginally higher.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 21.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 9.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 41.50 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Tuesday narrowly mixed. The Dow edged down 1.11 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 42,761.76, the S&P 500 inched up 5.52 points or 0.1 percent to 6,005.88 and the Nasdaq rose 61.28 points or 0.3 percent to 19,591.24.

On the economic front, the 3-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The 52-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended 0.44 percent lower at 3,384.82. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped marginally to close at 24,162.87.

Japanese markets ended modestly higher. The Nikkei average rose 0.32 percent to 38,211.51 while the broader Topix index finished marginally higher at 2,786.24.

Australian markets closed at a record high. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.84 percent to 8,587.20 led by banks. The broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.81 percent at 8,812.70.

European shares are trading broadly down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 3.33 points or 0.04 percent. The German DAX is losing 84.82 points or 0.35 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is adding 41.62 points or 0.47 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 43.78 points or 0.35 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.10 percent.

