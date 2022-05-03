Wall Street Might Open Lower; Earnings, JOLTS Report On Focus

(RTTNews) - JOLTS report and earnings might be the highlight on Tuesday.

Reports said Russia is planning full mobilization of its forces against Ukraine by formally declaring war on its neighbor.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly up.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were down 77.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 10.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were tumbling 33.75 points. The U.S. major averages all ended positive. Nasdaq gained as much as 201.38 points or 1.63 percent to settle at 12,536.02.

The Dow settled up 84.29 points or 0.26 percent at 33,061.50. The S&P 500 climbed from 4,062.51 to settle at 4,155.38, recording a gain of 23.45 points or 0.57 percent.

On the Economic front, the Commerce Department's Factory Orders for March will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.1 percent, while it was down 0.5 percent in the prior month.

Job Openings and Labor Turnover or JOLT Survey for March will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 11.27 million, while it was up 11.266 million in the previous month.

The 8-week Treasury Bill announcement will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Asian stocks ended Tuesday's session mostly lower.

Markets in China, Japan and India were closed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished on a flat note at 21,101.89.

In Australia, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.42 percent lower at 7,316.20.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is progressing 18.50 points or 0.29 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 29.15 points or 0.21 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 53.08 points or 0.71 percent. Swiss Market Index is sliding 6.92 points or 0.06 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.20 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.