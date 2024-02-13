(RTTNews) - The Labor Department's closely watched report on consumer price inflation in January will be the highlight on Tuesday.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were down 59.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 20.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 139.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished lower on Tuesday.

While the Nasdaq fell 48.12 points or 0.3 percent to 15,942.55 and the S&P 500 edged down 4.77 points or 0.1 percent to 5,021.84, the Dow rose 125.69 points or 0.3 percent to a record closing high of 38,797.38.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index for January will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in December.

The 4-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

The 8-week Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. Markets in mainland China remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. Hong Kong markets are due to resume trading on Feb. 14.

Japanese shares rallied. The Nikkei average closed 2.89 percent higher at 37,963.97. The broader Topix index climbed 2.12 percent to 2,612.03 led by tech-related shares. Australian markets fell for a third day. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.15 percent to 7,603.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.16 percent lower at 7,847.80.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.