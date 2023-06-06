(RTTNews) - Economic announcements on Tuesday are likely to remain subdued. Precious metals are higher. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly down.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were down 33.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 2.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 1.25 points.

The major averages eventually finished the session in negative territory. The Nasdaq edged down 11.34 points or 0.1 percent to 13,229.43 and the S&P 500 dipped 8.58 points or 0.2 percent to 4,273.79, while the narrower Dow slid 199.90 points or 0.6 percent to33,562.86.

On the economic front, the 8-week treasury bill and 4-month treasury bill auctions will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Asian markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. Chinese shares tumbled. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 1.15 percent to 3,195.34 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled marginally lower at 19,099.28.

Japanese shares ended higher. The Nikkei average jumped 0.90 percent to 32,506.78. The broader Topix index ended 0.74 percent higher at 2,236.28.

Australian markets lost ground today. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.20 percent to 7,129.60 while the All-Ordinaries index ended 1.10 percent lower at 7,319.90.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 14.07 points or 0.20 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 26.16 points or 0.16 percent. The FTSE 100 of England is down 17.88 points or 0.23 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 55.18 points or 0.48 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.30 percent.

