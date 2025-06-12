Wall Street Might To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - The reports on producer price inflation and weekly jobless claims might be the focus on Thursday.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar was under pressure ahead of U.S. producer price index data for May. Gold ticked higher while oil prices fell about 1 percent.

Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading broadly lower.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were down 276.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 28.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 104.00 points.

The U.S. major averages closed Wednesday's session in negative territory.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 99.11 points or 0.5 percent to 19,615.88, the S&P 500 dipped 16.57 points or 0.3 percent to 6,022.24 and the Dow edged down 1.10 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 42,865.77.

On the economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 243K, while it was up 247K in the prior week.

The PPI-Final Demand for May will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is up 0.2 percent, while it was down 0.5 percent in the previous month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is expected at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was 122 bcf.

Five-year and the six month treasury bills auctions will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Twenty-year Treasury bond auction will be held at 11.00 am ET, while 30-year Treasury bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the Level was at $6.673 trillion.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 3,402.66. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.36 percent to 24,035.38.

Japanese markets ended lower. The Nikkei average ended down 0.65 percent at 38,173.09 while the broader Topix index settled 0.21 percent lower at 2,782.97.

Australian markets reversed course to end lower after a sell-off in mining stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.31 percent to 8,565.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.27 percent lower at 8,796.

European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 33.31 points or 0.43 percent. The German DAX is at 0.00 points or 0.00 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 13.38 points or 0.15 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is falling 58.66 points or 0.48 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.83 percent.

