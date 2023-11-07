Wall Street Might Open In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - A slew of Fed talks and the U.S. trade deficit for September might be the highlight on Tuesday.

Early signs from the U.S Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading in negative territory.

As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 116.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 16.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 50.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Monday. The Nasdaq climbed 40.50 points or 0.3 percent to 13,518.78 and the S&P 500 rose 7.64 points or 0.2 percent to 4,365.98, the narrower Dow inched up 34.54 points or 0.1 percent to 34,095.86, its best closing level in well over a month.

On the economic front, the International Trade in Goods and Services for September will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $60.3 billion, while the deficit in the prior month was $58.3 billion.

The three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Consumer Credit report for September will be released at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is $10 billion, while it was down $15.6 billion in the prior month.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr will participate in the Financial Technology discussion before a 7th Annual D.C. Fintech Week event at 9.15 am ET.

Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid to give opening keynote before the Energy and the Economy: Reshuffling the Energy Deck conference co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City at 9.50 am ET.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller will speak on "Using Economic Data to Understand the Economy" before the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Conference: "Beyond the Numbers 2023" at 11.00 am ET.

New York Fed Bank President John Williams will be a moderator of a hybrid discussion organized by the Economic Club of New York at 12.00 pm ET.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Lorie Logan will give luncheon keynote before the "Energy and the Economy: Reshuffling the Energy Deck" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas at 1.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks declined on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 3,057.27. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.65 percent to 17,670.16.

Japanese shares fell sharply. The Nikkei average dropped 1.34 percent to 32,271.82. The broader Topix index settled 1.17 percent lower at 2,332.91.

Australian markets finished modestly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.29 percent to 6,977.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.22 percent lower at 7,176.60.

European shares are trading mostly down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 70.60 points or 1.00 percent. The German DAX is down 45.79 points or 0.31 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 0.34 points or 0.00 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is gaining 2.84 points or 0.03 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.40 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.