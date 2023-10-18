Wall Street Might Open In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - Asian shares finished lower on Wednesday, while European shares are trading down. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Point to lower opening. Earnings of major corporates might be the highlight today.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were down 74.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 17.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 83.75 points. Among the major averages, the Dow ended up 13.11 points or 0.04 percent at 33,997.65. The S&P 500 edged down 0.1 percent to 4,373.20, while the Nasdaq closed lower by 34.24 points or 0.25 percent at 13,533.75.

On the economic front, the Housing Starts and Permits for September will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 1.394 million, while it was up 1.283 million in the prior month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA of the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were up 10.2 million barrels and the gasoline inventories were down 1.3 million barrels.

The Beige Book, the report on economic conditions, produced roughly two weeks before the monetary policy meetings will be released at 2.00 pm ET.

The Treasury International Capital for August is expected at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the net long-term securities transactions were up $8.8 billion.

Asian stocks cut early losses to end mixed on Wednesday. Chinese shares fell sharply. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.80 percent to 3,058.71 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.23 percent to 17,732.52.

Japanese shares reversed course to end marginally higher. The Nikkei average ended little changed at 32,042.25 while the broader Topix index settled 0.14 percent higher at 2,295.34.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.30 percent. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.29 percent higher at 7,265.70.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.