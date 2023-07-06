Wall Street Might Open In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Thursday.

Oil futures prices are down, while gold futures were positive during the Asian trading session.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has scheduled to visit Chinese Premier Li Qiang to revive the relationship between the two countries. Yellen might not be visiting Xi Jinping. Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading lower.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 164.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 75.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 75.00 points.

The U.S. major averages all ended modestly lower on Wednesday. The Dow ended with a loss of 129.83 points or 0.38 percent at 34,288.64. The S&P 500 settled at 4,446.82 with a loss of 8.77 points or 0.2 percent, while the Nasdaq closed lower by 25.12 points or 0.18 percent at 13,791.65.

On the economic front, ADP Research Institute's Employment Report for June will be released at 8.15 am ET. The consensus is 235,000, while it was up 278,000 in May. The Commerce Department's International Trade in Goods and Services for May will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus s for a deficit of $69.4 billion, while the deficit was $74.6 billion in the prior month. The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 245K, while it was up 239K in the prior week.

US Services Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI will be released at 9.45 am ET. ISM Services Index for June will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 50.8, while it was up 50.3 in May.

Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS for May will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 9.9 million, while it was up 10.103 million in the prior month. Three-year and 10-year Treasury Note auctions will be held at 11.00 am ET.

30-year Treasury Bond Auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was up $8.341 trillion.

Asian stocks declined on Thursday. Chinese shares ended lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.54 percent to 3,205.57.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slumped 3.02 percent to 18,533.05. Japanese stocks tumbled to end at over one-week low. The Nikkei average fell 1.70 percent to 32,773.02. The broader Topix index ended 1.26 percent lower at 2,277.08.

Australian markets ended sharply lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.24 percent to 7,163.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 1.18 percent lower at 7,365.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 133.74 points or 1.83 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 191.15 points or 1.20 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 93.33 points or 1.25 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 142.30 points or 1.27 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 1.55 percent.

