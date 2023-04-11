Wall Street Might Open In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, there are not much data to excite investors, however, geo-political developments might have an impact.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were down 14.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 1.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 18.75 points.

The U.S. major averages closed Monday's session mixed. The Nasdaq edged down 3.60 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 12,084.36, the S&P 500 inched up 4.09 points or 0.1 percent to 4,109.11 and the Dow rose 101.23 points or 0.3 percent at 33,586.52.

On the economic front, the 8-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11 am ET. Three-year Treasury note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee will speak before hybrid Economic Club of Chicago Forum Luncheon at 1.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Tuesday. Chinese shares ended flat. Shanghai Composite finished marginally lower at 3,313.57.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.76 percent to 20,485.24.

Japanese shares rallied on Tuesday. The Nikkei average gained 1.05 percent to settle at 27,923.37 while the broader Topix index closed 0.78 percent higher at 1,991.85.

Australian markets advanced amid broad-based gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.26 percent to 7,309.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 1.24 percent higher at 7,504.20.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 62.16 points or 0.83 percent. The German DAX is gaining 70.20 points or 0.45 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 20.87 points or 0.27 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is up 15.55 points or 0.12 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is adding 0.56 percent.

