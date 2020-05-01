Wall Street Might Open Deep In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in negative.

The Coronavirus pandemic continues to be the real concern for the investors. The U.S. death toll is near 64,000, with more than 1,095,300 infections.

Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading on a negative note. As of 8.20 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 457.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 61.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 220.75 points.

The U.S. major averages all ended Thursday firmly in negative territory. The Dow tumbled 288.14 points or 1.2 percent to 24,345.72, the Nasdaq fell 25.16 points or 0.3 percent to 8,889.55 and the S&P 500 slumped 27.08 points or 0.9 percent to 2,912.43.

On the economic front, Markit Economics' PMI Manufacturing Index for April will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 36.9, while it was up 48.5 in the prior month.

Institute for Supply Management's Manufacturing Index for April will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 37.5, down from 49.1 in the previous month.

The Commerce Department's Construction Spending for March is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 3.5 percent, while it was down 1.3 percent in the previous month. The Baker Hughes North American rig count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 491, and U.S. Rig Count was 465.

Asian stocks fell in thin holiday trade on Friday. China markets were closed for the day.

Japanese shares fell from a nearly eight-week high. The Nikkei average fell 574.34 points, or 2.84 percent, to 19,619.35 after gaining 2.6 percent the previous day. The broader Topix index closed 2.24 percent lower at 1,431.26.

Australian markets tumbled. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 plunged as much as 276.50 points, or 5.01 percent, to 5,245.90, while the broader All Ordinaries index slumped 272.70 points, or 4.87 percent, to 5,325.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is losing 98.93 points or 2.12 percent. DAX of Germany is down 246.10 points or 2.22 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 106.31 points or 1.80 percent. Swiss Market Index is sliding 235.92 points or 2.39 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 2.27 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.