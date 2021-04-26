Wall Street Might Open Cautious

(RTTNews) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open mostly lower.

Durable Goods Orders, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for April, and Five-year Treasury Note Auction might get special attention on Monday.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly lower.

Tesla (TSLA), General Electric (GE), UPS (UPS), Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Boeing (BA), Apple (AAPL), McDonald's (MCD), Amazon (AMZN), and Exxon Mobil (XOM) are scheduled to report quarterly results next week.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 31.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 3.75 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 48.75 points.

The U.S. major averages all moved to the upside on Friday. The Dow climbed 227.59 points or 0.7 percent to 34,043.49, while the Nasdaq surged up 198.40 points or 1.4 percent to 14,016.81 and the S&P 500 jumped 45.19 points or 1.1 percent to 4,180.17.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Durable Goods Orders for March will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is up 2.0 percent, while it was down 1.1 percent. Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for April will be issued at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is for 27.5, while it was up 28.9. In the prior month, the Production Index was 48.0. Five-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Monday. Chinese and Hong Kong shares fell amid fears that further tightening of credit conditions would drag on growth. China's Shanghai Composite index tumbled 33 points, or 0.95 percent, to 3,441.17, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 125.92 points, or 0.43 percent, at 28,952.83.

Japanese shares eked out modest gains. The Nikkei average rose 105.60 points, or 0.36 percent, to 29,126.23 ahead of Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision due on Tuesday. The broader Topix index ended 0.17 percent higher at 1,918.15.

Australian markets fluctuated in a narrow range before ending marginally lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 15.10 points, or 0.21 percent, to 7,045.60, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 12.90 points, or 0.18 percent, at 7,307.80.

European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 3.67 points or 0.06 percent. The German DAX is losing 27.61 points or 0.18 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 7.19 points or 0.11 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is down 60.96 points or 0.54 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.059 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.