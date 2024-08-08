Wall Street Might Open Broadly Lower

(RTTNews) - The weekly jobless claims might be the highlight on Thursday. Reaction to the latest corporate earnings news also will get attention today.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up.

Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading in negative territory.

Oil prices traded lower on Thursday's Asian trading session.

As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were down 50.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 4.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 22.50 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Wednesday just off their lows of the session. The Nasdaq slumped 171.05 points or 1.1 percent to 16,195.81, the S&P 500 slid 40.53 points or 0.8 percent to 5,199.50 and the Dow fell 234.21 points or 0.6 percent to 38,763.45.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 240K, while it was up 249K in the prior week.

The Wholesale Inventories (Preliminary) for June is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.6 percent in the prior month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural gas Report for the week is scheduled at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 18 bcf.

The 8-week Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be issued at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the Level was at $7.178 trillion.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin will speak before a National Association for Business Economics webinar at 4.30 pm ET. Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 2,869.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended little changed at 16,891.83.

Japanese markets fell notably. The Nikkei average fell 0.74 percent to 34,831.15 while the broader Topix index closed 1.11 percent lower at 2,461.70.

Australian stocks fell slightly. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.23 percent to 7,682. The broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.34 percent lower at 7,886.50.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is down 71.49 points or 0.98 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 78.52 points or 0.45 percent. FTSE 100 of England is falling 91.21 points or 1.12 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 167.30 points or 1.41 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.90 percent.

