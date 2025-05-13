(RTTNews) - The Labor Department's Consumer Price Inflation for the month of April will be the focus on Tuesday.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly down.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly higher.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar wobbled, gold rose nearly 1 percent, while oil prices held steady.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were down 181.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 3.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 16.75 points.

The U.S. major average reached new highs on Monday. The Nasdaq soared 779.43 points or 4.4 percent to 18,708.34, the S&P 500 spiked 184.28 points or 3.3 percent to 5,844.19 and the Dow surged 1,160.72 points or 2.8 percent to 42,420.10.

On the economic front, the Consumer Prices Index or CPI for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is up 0.3 percent, while it was down 0.1 percent in the prior month.

Six-week and 52-week Treasury bill auctions will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.2 percent to 3,374.87. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.9 percent to 23,108.27.

Japanese markets hit a three-month high. The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 1.4 percent to 38,183.26. The broader Topix Index settled 1.1 percent higher at 2,772.14.

Australian markets eked out modest gains to reach an 11-week high. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4 percent to 8,269. The broader All Ordinaries Index gained 0.5 percent to close at 8,510.70.

